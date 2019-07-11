Baltimore County man charged in death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

A Baltimore County man was arrested Tuesday for his role in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old child.
Police charged David Marvin Haas Jr., 34, with first-degree child abuse resulting in death and first-degree murder. No attorney was listed as representing Haas in court documents.
Police say Haas called 911 on June 29 just before 9 p.m. to report a cardiac arrest in the 900 block of Garden Drive in Essex. Haas was babysitting his girlfriend’s son there when the toddler stopped breathing, according to police.
The boy was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The county police homicide unit was contacted because of the age and injuries observed on the child.
An autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. Detectives said the injuries the boy suffered were inconsistent with the account of events Haas gave to police.
Haas is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending trial.