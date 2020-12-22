New York man, 19, charged with cyberstalking, “swatting” incident at Baltimore County woman’s home

A 19-year-old man from New York City has been arrested on federal cyberstalking charges related to a campaign of harassment against a Baltimore County woman that included sending a SWAT team to her home and soliciting people online to kill her, prosecutors said.
Desmond Babloo Singh, who federal prosecutors say grew up in Maryland, was taken into custody in New York on Tuesday, with charges that also include identity theft and murder for hire.
According to the criminal complaint, Singh had never even met the victim, who was not identified. She was a former classmate of Singh’s older sister in middle school, and he reached out to her on Instagram in February, professing his love for her. The woman told him she was not interested, and asked him not to contact her, according to court documents.
Federal authorities said that from April through late November, Singh used more than 100 different social media, electronic communication, and phone accounts to send harassing and unsolicited messages on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, including accessing her own accounts and posting content after locking her out.
In July, she took out a peace order against him, but Baltimore County authorities were unable to locate him and serve the order. Less than a week later, Singh allegedly posted a picture of her home and the address on Instagram and wrote that she was throwing a party.
The next morning, Baltimore County police received an email saying, “POSSIBLE BOMB SEND OFFICERS ASAP!!!!DO NOT HAVE ACCESS TO PHONE THIS IS THE ONLY POLICE EMAIL I CAN FIND!!!”
County police staged nearby the home, with the bomb squad and K9 units on standby, before determining there was no real threat, according to the complaint. Such false calls are referred to as “swatting.”
Then in late October, the woman notified police of a public group chat on the Telegram messenger app in which someone with the user name “desmond” was soliciting people to rape and decapitate her.
Singh had moved to Texas as a youth, and was in New York to attend school. As police searched for him, his parents told authorities he was not enrolled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that they feared he had become homeless. It was not clear how authorities located Singh or where.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Baltimore County police. Singh was to make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York.