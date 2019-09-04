Seven charged with murder of man found dead outside Towson apartment complex in July

Seven people have been charged with first-degree murder as Baltimore County police say they participated in the killing of a 21-year-old man who was found dead outside a Towson apartment complex in July.
In a news release, police said the seven people — Jonathan Escobar-Hernandez, 20, Marlon Leonardo Fabian-Flores, 20, Edwin Edgardo Garcia-Martir, 18, Hugo Portillo-Chavez, 31, Jose Fausto Rivera-Coreas, 19, Odaliz Rosas-Yanez, 20, and Leonel Alexander Velasquez-Hernandez, 16 — are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar.
Cuellar’s family could not be reached for comment.
Velasquez-Hernandez is charged as an adult, police wrote.
Police discovered Cuellar’s body July 31 in the grass near a Towson apartment complex in the 8400 block of Loch Raven Blvd. The department wrote that he was killed “by multiple sharp force injuries.”
Private attorneys are assisting the Baltimore County Public Defender’s Office with the defense of Fabian-Flores and Garcia-Martir due to the number of defendants.
Natalie Ann McKeown Finegar, who is representing Fabian-Flores, said Tuesday that she has not yet had a chance to meet with him to discuss the case.
“I’m looking forward to meeting with my client, and conducting further investigation into this matter,” Finegar said.
Justin Michael Hollimon, who is representing Garcia-Martir, declined to comment.
The public defender’s office did not respond to a request for comment on behalf of the other defendants.