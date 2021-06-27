33-year-old man stabbed in Halethorpe dies, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man who was stabbed early Sunday morning died, the department said late Sunday afternoon.
Daniel Hutchins, 33, was found in the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle in Halethorpe around 4 a.m., a news release said. Officers found Hutchins with stab wounds to his upper body.
He was taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died, police said.
A suspect was arrested and his information will be released pending a bail review, according to police.
Baltimore County homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide.