33-year-old man stabbed in Halethorpe dies, Baltimore County Police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 27, 2021 6:35 PM

Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man who was stabbed early Sunday morning died, the department said late Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Hutchins, 33, was found in the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle in Halethorpe around 4 a.m., a news release said. Officers found Hutchins with stab wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died, police said.

A suspect was arrested and his information will be released pending a bail review, according to police.

Baltimore County homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

