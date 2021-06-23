Baltimore County Police officer suspended, charged with theft after allegedly stealing a dead woman’s identity

A Baltimore County Police officer has been suspended and charged with stealing a dead woman’s identity during a case he was dispatched to investigate, the department said in a news release Tuesday night.
Deandre Ross, who’s been with the department for four years, is charged with misconduct in office, theft and attempted theft. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, and is awaiting a bail review hearing. No attorney was listed for him in online court records.
Police said Ross was sent to investigate a sudden death call March 16. Family members then filed a theft report for a missing laptop and detectives at the department started to investigate.
Detectives sent their findings to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office where prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury.
“We will work closely with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney throughout the criminal proceedings as we do in every criminal investigation,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in the news release. “This incident is by no means representative of the fine work that your Baltimore County police officers perform on a daily basis. I can assure you that we remain committed to serving our communities with the utmost integrity and fairness.”