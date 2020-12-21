Baltimore County police: 2 men severely injured in double shooting in Dundalk

Baltimore County police are investigating what is believed to be a targeted double shooting that that left two men with life-threatening injuries Sunday, police said.
Officers responded to the 7400 block of Durwood Road in Dundalk where they found a man inside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body just after midnight. The man was taken to an area hospital, police said.
Detectives at the scene were later informed about a second man who was shot during the incident and driven to the same area hospital, according to a news release. Detectives believe both men were targeted and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred on the street, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.