Baltimore County Council confirms Robert McCullough as county’s first Black police chief

The Baltimore County Council voted unanimously on Monday to confirm Robert McCullough, a retired Baltimore County Police colonel, as the county’s first Black police chief.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, nominated McCullough on April 7. He will be sworn in Tuesday at the Randallstown Community Center in a livestreamed ceremony.

Councilmembers on Monday touted McCullough’s years of experience and knowledge of Baltimore County.

“It’s comforting to have someone like you come back to the agency and take over and hopefully meet the challenges that we’re going to have,” said Democratic Councilman Mike Ertel.

Councilman David Marks, a Republican, praised McCullough for attending a Fraternal Order of Police event on Saturday. “I think most people will agree it’s good to have a good working relationship between you and that organization,” he said.

In an interview before the meeting, McCullough said as chief he would prioritize ongoing reform efforts. ”We’re going to be transparent and we’re going to be accountable and we’re going to be fair,” he said.

McCullough joined the department in 1985 as one of just two Black cadets that year. He retired in 2021 after 35 years with the department, including stints as the operations bureau chief and bureau chief of criminal investigations.

Robert McCullough, at the lectern, was nominated as Baltimore County Police chief on April 7 by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., in the background. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

He will lead a majority-white department in a county where nearly one-third of the population is Black. As of the first week of April, 16.5% of the department’s sworn members were Black, according to a police spokesperson.

McCullough is replacing interim chief Dennis Delp, who originally said he was interested in the permanent job and later withdrew his name, citing personal reasons. Delp will return to his previous role as colonel. In a statement, Delp called leading the department “a true honor” and said he expects a “seamless transition.”

“When I stepped into the role, my priorities were to strengthen morale within the department, listen to our members’ concerns and provide for the safety and well-being of our Baltimore County communities,” Delp said in the statement. He said he achieved those goals with the help of Olszewski and the county council.

Delp took over after former chief Melissa Hyatt, the first woman to lead the department, left the agency in December at the end of her contract. Women now make up 18% of the department’s sworn members, according to a spokesperson.

Olszewski declined to explain Hyatt’s departure, calling it a personnel decision. At the time he said: “Leaders come and go for a variety of reasons.”

McCullough will be the highest paid county employee, earning $275,000 a year, county spokesperson Erica Palmisano said. Unlike Hyatt, he will not have a contract with the county.