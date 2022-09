Two people were stabbed in Cockeysville on Sunday evening, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers arrived around 7:25 p.m. to the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane, where they found two people suffering from puncture wounds. Police did not identify the victims’ ages or genders Sunday night. Paramedics took the victims to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.