Person killed in Cockeysville shooting Wednesday, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County Police \on the scene of a shooting on Queensbridge Court in Cockeysville (Jerry Jackson)

A person was shot and killed in Cockeysville early Wednesday morning, Baltimore County Police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting at Queensbridge Court. Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident, police said, and did not immediately provide details.

Baltimore County Police are also investigating a separate shooting Tuesday that injured a man in Owings Mills. Officers found the man around 9:05 p.m. at the unit block of Cue Court and took him to the hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated.