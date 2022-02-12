xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore County police: Boy shot in Woodlawn Friday

Lilly Price
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 12, 2022 1:23 PM

Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that injured a boy Friday in Woodlawn.

Officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. at Radlen Court where they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical services transported the boy to a local hospital for treatment.

Police declined to give the age of the boy and did not know his medical condition as of Saturday. Police are investigating whether the shooting was targeted.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 410-307-2020. People who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

