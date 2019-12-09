Baltimore County Police have arrested a Baltimore man in a child sexual assault case that occurred on the property of a Dundalk elementary school.
Royal Jamar Robert Quinn, 24, of the 3000 block of Wayne Avenue, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, second degree rape, third degree sex offense, robbery, false imprisonment, assault, and theft, according to a news release from the police department Monday.
Police said detectives from the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit identified Quinn after investigating the assault. He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status, police said.
The department reported Dec. 2 that a child was assaulted that morning while on a footpath near the baseball fields at Norwood Elementary School in Dundalk.
Police said the child reported the incident to school officials and that a school resource officer found surveillance footage of the child being assaulted by an “unknown black male dressed in all dark clothing.” The department wrote that the footage showed the man running away from school property after the assault.