Baltimore County police say a child was sexually assaulted while he was on school property at a Dundalk elementary school Monday morning.
The department wrote in a news release that the child was assaulted while on a footpath near the baseball fields at Norwood Elementary School in Dundalk.
Police said the child reported the incident to school officials and that a school resource officer found surveillance footage of the child being assaulted by an “unknown black male dressed in all dark clothing.”
The department wrote that the footage showed the man running away from school property after the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.