Toddler’s death in October ruled a homicide

Medical examiners have ruled the death in October of a 3-year-old as a homicide after determining that she died of narcotics intoxication, according to police.
Law enforcement responded to the 2600 block of Chesterfield Ave. near Herring Run Park in Northeast Baltimore on Oct. 2 for a report of a child, Aubrey Faulkner, who was unconscious and unresponsive, police said.
Faulkner’s parents called police around 2:30 a.m. after discovering she wasn’t breathing, said Donny Moses, Baltimore police spokesman.
Medics transported Aubrey to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, police said.
