Child injured in possible shooting Sunday night in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Police are investigating a report of a possible shooting Sunday night that left one child injured.
Police arrived to the scene inside a home at the 3500 block of Derby Shire Circle shortly after 7 p.m. and found a child injured, but could not immediately confirm that the wounds were inflicted by gunshots, according to a news release sent out by Officer Jennifer Peach, department spokesperson.
The child’s injuries, described as “lacerations,” were located in the upper body, according to the release, and may have been caused by gunfire. A gun was recovered at the scene. The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Officers located and arrested a suspect after a brief foot-pursuit. There is no further threat to the community, police said.
More information is expected Monday morning, according to the release.