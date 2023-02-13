Injured detective ‘in good spirits’ after Thursday shooting, Baltimore County Police say

A Baltimore County Police detective is “recovering and alert” after being shot Thursday during a search in Cockeysville that turned into a police chase and eight-hour standoff, culminating in the arrest of a 24-year-old suspect.

Detective Jonathan Chih is “in good spirits,” county police spokesperson Joy Stewart said Sunday night.

Chih was shot multiple times Thursday evening as authorities searched in the area of Warren Road for David Emory Linthicum, a 24-year-old who police say had shot at both his father and another Baltimore County officer and fled the prior afternoon. The first officer was released from the hospital later Wednesday night.

Area police stand by as medical personnel transfer Detective Jonathan Chih from an ambulance to a Maryland State Police medevac at a landing zone outside Cockeysville Middle School on Thursday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Police say Linthicum shot Chih with a rifle and proceeded to steal the detective’s truck, leading officers on a chase to Fallston where the vehicle was disabled by spike strips and Linthicum bailed out into a wooded area, where he remained for the next eight hours before his eventual arrest.

Chih was airlifted to Shock Trauma, where Dr. Thomas Scalea, the chief physician, told reporters early Friday morning that the detective suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities. Doctors stabilized Chih, but he was on life support and required a “significant amount of reconstruction.”

Linthicum is now jailed in Baltimore County on three counts of attempted murder and numerous other offenses.