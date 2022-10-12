Advertisement
Crime

Chadwick Elementary School in Windsor Mill evacuated for anonymous bomb threat

Baltimore Sun

Students and staff evacuated from Chadwick Elementary School in Windsor Mill Wednesday morning after an anonymous caller made a bomb threat, school officials say. Baltimore County Police are at the school investigating the threat.

The threat came in around 11:30 a.m. and students and staff were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” said Gboyinde Onijala, a spokesperson for county schools. Joy Stewart, a police spokesperson, said officers are inside the school and have not found a package or suspicious item at the building as of 12:40 p.m.

Students and staff are safe, Stewart said.

