Chadwick Elementary School in Windsor Mill evacuated for anonymous bomb threat

Students and staff evacuated from Chadwick Elementary School in Windsor Mill Wednesday morning after an anonymous caller made a bomb threat, school officials say. Baltimore County Police are at the school investigating the threat.

The threat came in around 11:30 a.m. and students and staff were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” said Gboyinde Onijala, a spokesperson for county schools. Joy Stewart, a police spokesperson, said officers are inside the school and have not found a package or suspicious item at the building as of 12:40 p.m.

Students and staff are safe, Stewart said.