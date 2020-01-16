Baltimore County Police say a man was found dead in Catonsville in an apparent homicide early Wednesday night.
The department wrote on Twitter that, just before 6:30 p.m., officers responding to the 100 block of S. Belle Grove Road found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not say how the person died but wrote that “homicide detectives are on the scene.”
The department provided no other details about the victim’s identity nor whether a suspect has been identified in his death.