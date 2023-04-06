Former Gunpowder Falls park manager found guilty of misdemeanor sex offense, not guilty of 17 other charges

The man who managed Maryland’s largest state park for decades is guilty of a misdemeanor sex offense and not guilty of 17 other charges, including rape, a Baltimore County jury found Thursday.

The jury found Michael Browning, 72, guilty of one count of a fourth-degree sex offense, which carries up to a year in prison and sex offender registration, and not guilty on the other 17 counts, including second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday afternoon and reached a verdict at 5:30 p.m.

Two young women who worked under Michael Browning, 72, at Gunpowder Falls State Park told jurors during a five-day trial that he raped each of them multiple times. Both park workers initially had consensual relationships with each other and Browning, who was their boss and landlord, prosecutor Brian Botts said.

Browning’s attorney, Gary Bernstein, used text messages downloaded from Browning’s state phone to attempt to discredit the women, asking one to translate the meaning of each eggplant or smiley-face image during hours of cross-examination. The Baltimore Sun does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The Maryland Park Service captain arranged free housing on park property for the women, which Botts argued gave Browning sexual access to his subordinates as well as power over them.

One woman testified she first met Browning at age 11 when she participated in a youth club run by his wife. She visited the Brownings’ home in Sweet Air throughout her teens, until Browning helped her secure a job at the park.

Browning’s police powers were suspended after his arrest in September, and he left the agency in November.

The case led to a reckoning in the state’s park service, which is under the Department of Natural Resources, including the departure of the park service’s superintendent and two Gunpowder Falls park managers.