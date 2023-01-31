Advertisement
Crime

Baltimore County Police investigating suspicious death in area of Lansdowne Middle School

Baltimore Sun
Baltimore County police are on the scene behind Lansdowne Middle School where it was reported that a body was found Tuesday morning.

A body was found Tuesday in the area of Lansdowne Middle School in Halethorpe, the Baltimore County Police said.

Officers we’re called around 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road for a suspicious death and located “a female victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the police said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities did not immediately confirm whether the body was found on school property, but police have blocked off a scene behind the middle school where a body is lying on pavement beside a school building.

This story will be updated.

