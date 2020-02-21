A man’s body was found in the water near the 8200 block of Eastern Avenue in Dundalk around 8:20 a.m. Friday, Baltimore County Police officials said.
That location is near the Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant, which is owned and operated by the City of Baltimore.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
Police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said there did not appear to be any “signs of trauma” on the body based on an initial investigation.
The body is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
“We do not believe this is going to be a homicide investigation. But we will wait for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death,” Peach said.
