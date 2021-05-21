Baltimore County police video shows officers shoot and kill man suspected of triple killing as flames billow nearby

A Baltimore County Police officer who arrived in Woodlawn on a call of shots fired earlier this month and found a house engulfed in flames and was greeted with gunfire as he stepped out of his cruiser and then struck the suspect with his first shot, beginning what appears to be an intense and lethal volley of gunfire, according to body camera footage released by police Friday.
The officer, identified only by his last name of Irwin, yells “Drop the Gun. Drop the Gun. Drop the gun” before taking cover behind nearby cars. He then fires one shot and the suspect drops. The gunman, identified by police as 56-year-old Everton Brown, survived the first shot and continued moving toward his own truck as more than a dozen shots can be heard. Video shows the man being pulled from his red truck as a house’s electrical circuits crackle from the fire about 20 feet away from the mayhem.
Baltimore County released the May 8 body camera footage of Irwin and other officers nearly two weeks after police say Brown went on a shooting spree, killing three people and injuring one. Residents and police, backed by court records, say Brown had for years harassed and threatened his neighbors, and police said they fielded more than 120 calls to 911 from the man, often with delusional conspiracy theories.
On Friday, police also released 911 call recordings from neighbors in the 7500 block of Maury Road who said they heard an explosion in a Woodlawn townhouse, saw fire and then noticed a man walking the streets with a gun. Combined they portray a chaotic scene as neighbors express fear on the emergency calls and at least one person can be seen lying on the street, apparently shot by Brown.
Four officers shot at Brown, 56, the video shows.
“I see a man standing in the door posed with a weapon in his hand, . . . it jarred me out of bed and I’m about three or four doors down,” an unidentified woman said on the 911 call.
The woman was not able to describe the gunman.
“Once I saw him with the gun, I came back in the house and locked my door,” she said.
This story will be updated.