Man dies a month after being shot by Baltimore County Police officer in White Marsh

A man shot by a Baltimore County Police officer Jan. 31 has died, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Outside a Royal Farms in White Marsh around 6 a.m., the man was driving a Kia SUV and attempted to evade police when an officer fired into the vehicle.

Last month the Attorney General’s Office identified the shooter as Detective Jonathan Trenary, a 16-year veteran of the department who was placed on administrative leave.

“This case is with the Attorney General’s Office at this time. For updates I would refer you to them for updates,” spokesperson Trae Corbin said in an email Saturday.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, police attempted to use a vehicle to block the SUV and arrest the driver, who had multiple outstanding warrants. When detectives approached the car, the driver attempted to drive away, hitting an unmarked police vehicle. Then, Trenary fired his gun, hitting the driver in his upper body, the attorney general said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police also arrested a female passenger in the Kia.

The woman faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to charging documents. The charges stem from an incident alleged to have happened Dec. 23, 2022.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is still investigating the shooting, and the name of the decedent will be released at a later time, according to the news release from Saturday.