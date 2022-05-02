Baltimore County Police seek to identify student victims filmed in the bathroom of music teacher who died this month

Baltimore County Police are trying to identify anyone who might be the victim of a music teacher who secretly recorded his young students using the bathroom.

Police say Scott Tiemann, 46, had a camera in a bathroom of his Pikesville house, where he taught music lessons to children. After police received a tip from a student who noticed the camera in March, officers found seven to eight videos of people, mostly preteens, who were unknowingly filmed.

Tiemann died by suicide on April 19. He was under investigation at the time of his death.

Police are trying to identify the people seen in the videos who were at Tiemann’s house between January and April and to find out whether the videos were shared with other people or online. Although officers do not currently believe Tiemann filmed people outside of his house, they noted he worked at several private schools in Baltimore County. Detectives ask anyone who thinks they could have been filmed knowingly or unknowingly or had a suspicious encounter with Tiemann to call police at 410-887-6777.