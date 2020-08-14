Man claiming to be armed, threatening violence on MTA bus in Lutherville

Baltimore County Police are responding to reports of a barricade situation Friday morning on a MTA bus after a passenger claimed threatened to shoot people, a police spokesman said.
Officers were called at about 10 a.m. to the area of West Ridgely Road and Francke Avenue, where a passenger who had been asleep on a Maryland Transit Administration bus woke up, and started shouting he would shoot people, said police spokesman Kevin Gay.
Gay said police believe the man has some sort of weapon but it was unclear if he possesses a gun. Gay said police had not received reports of any injuries or shots being fired.
The man is the only person on the bus, police said.
Gay did not immediately have any additional information.
