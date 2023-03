A person was shot and killed on Wilkens Avenue Sunday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers were called around 12:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of Wilkens Avenue for a reported assault. There, officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim, who police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Detectives are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing, said Trae Corbin, a police spokesperson.