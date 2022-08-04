Baltimore County Police to operate four new speed cameras in school zones beginning Monday

Starting on Monday, Baltimore County Police will operate four new speed cameras in school zones in Owings Mills, Pikesville and Randallstown.

Two new speed cameras will impact drivers heading north and south in the 9300 block of Lakeside Boulevard near New Town High School and New Town Elementary School in Owings Mills, police said.

Drivers near Woodholme Elementary School should be aware of their speed while heading west toward the 300 block of Mount Wilson Lane in Pikesville.

A fourth camera will operate in the 9200 block of Winands Road near Randallstown High School, affecting eastbound motorists.

The new cameras will be marked with signs, Baltimore County Police said.

Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 12 mph or more will receive warnings instead of tickets during the first 30 days the cameras are operational.

Cameras function weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., including on days when school is not in session, according to Maryland law.