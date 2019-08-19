Two teens injured by gunfire as Baltimore County police investigate three separate Sunday shootings

Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Glen Arm as Baltimore County police say they’re investigating three separate shootings that occurred the same day.
The department wrote in a release that officers were called to the unit block of Running Fox Road in Glen Arm around 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, officers found a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man “both suffering from trauma to the body.”
The two were taken to the hospital, where they’re expected to survive their injuries, the department wrote.
Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting, but the department wrote investigators “believe that this is an isolated incident.”
Later that day, at 10:30 p.m., officers again responded to a report of a shooting, this time in the 2500 block of Molton Way in the Milford Mill area.
The department wrote that officers found a 23-year-old man a few blocks away in the 2600 block of Hallam Court who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Police have not named a suspect in the shooting.
Then less than 30 minutes later , county police were called to a report of a shooting in the 8700 block of Fontana Lane in Rosedale.
Officers found a 41-year-old man “suffering from an injury” and took him to the hospital, where he was released a short time later.
Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident, the department wrote.
Anyone with information about the three crimes is asked to call 911 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.