Baltimore County police arrest 3, now charged with attempted murder after allegedly stealing a car before shooting a man walking home

Baltimore County police say three men have been charged in connection with two violent crimes committed almost two hours apart Saturday — one of which ended in a shooting.
Brandon Antonio Muldrow, 30, Eric Raymon Harrington, 28, and Adam Aria Arasteh, 19, are charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man on Rockdale Terrace near Florida Road who was walking home from a 7-Eleven in Milford Mill around 3 a.m. Around 1:50 a.m., police believe the same three men were involved in a violent carjacking in the 600 block of Dogwood Road that sent a man to the hospital, according to a release.
“They were trying to flee the scene of the shooting when they were stopped by officers who recognized the vehicle from the earlier carjacking,” authorities said.
The department wrote the officers were able to identify the vehicle as one taken from a man who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted in the 6600 block of Dogwood Road in Woodlawn.
Police wrote that the suspects inside the car were all taken into custody the time of the stop after 3 a.m.
Minutes later, officers were again dispatched to the area of Rockdale Terrace and Florida Road as a shooting victim was found near the previous call’s location around 3:33 a.m.
Police wrote the man was shot in the upper body during an armed robbery as he was walking home from 7-Eleven. He was taken to the hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.
The department said the suspects in the allegedly stolen vehicle — Muldrow, Harrington and Arasteh — were also responsible for the armed robbery where the victim was shot. Police say they were fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle when officers investigating the scene spotted it.
The three men are charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime, robbery and armed robbery.
None of the men have attorneys listed in online court records. All are currently being held without bail.