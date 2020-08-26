Baltimore County police arrest 3, now charged with attempted murder after allegedly stealing a car before shooting a man walking home

Brandon Antonio Muldrow, 30, Eric Raymon Harrington, 28, and Adam Aria Arasteh, 19, are charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man on Rockdale Terrace near Florida Road who was walking home from a 7-Eleven in Milford Mill around 3 a.m. Around 1:50 a.m., police believe the same three men were involved in a violent carjacking in the 600 block of Dogwood Road that sent a man to the hospital, according to a release.