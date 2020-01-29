A Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office employee was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree rape for an alleged incident in November 2018.
Baltimore County police wrote in a news release late Tuesday night that Morton Stanley Winkler Jr., a 54-year-old from Nottingham, was arrested and released on his own recognizance.
The department revealed little about the charge in a news release, saying only that police were notified of an allegation of sexual assault Nov. 30, 2018.
Maryland court records show Winkler was indicted on the charge Jan. 22 and that the warrant for his arrested was served Tuesday.
An attorney for Winkler did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday night.
The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office will handle the case. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office has recused itself from the case “due to the close working relationship between both agencies,” police wrote.