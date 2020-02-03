Video footage shows a Baltimore County officer confronting Mellerson and her granddaughter, Cierra Floyd, at the home on Jan. 9 after an earlier incident. The officer, identified only as Cpl. Brennan, said he was there to arrest Floyd for disorderly conduct, but Mellerson and Floyd object. They try to close their door on the officer, pinning his foot in the opening. Brennan calls for backup, uses his pepper spray and Taser and pulls his service weapon while trying to force the door open. He eventually gets into the home and police arrest the two women, another responding officer throwing Mellerson to the ground.