Baltimore County police arrest man on rape charge, look for other victims

Baltimore County police arrested a man accused of raping a woman in a closed county restaurant, and officials are seeking information on other potential victims.
Police arrested Medhi Eghbal, age 48 with no fixed address, Friday and he was charged with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He was also served with a failure-to-appear warrant from 2017 for driving with a revoked out-of-state license.
Police said Eghbal is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.
According to police, they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Friday to Z Burger, a restaurant in the unit block of Allegheny Avenue in Towson for a possible sexual assault. Officers met a woman who said she was sexually assaulted there.
Police said she was invited to the place by Eghbal, who was an employee, though the business was closed at the time. Police said the woman was assaulted inside.
She was able to leave, and her friends, who had located her with a cellphone app, saw her leaving called 911, police said.
Police said they found Eghbal in the restaurant basement, where he was arrested.
The police Special Victims Unit officers say there are searching for more potential victims involving Eghbal.
Latest Crime
Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.