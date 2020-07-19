Baltimore County Police: Shooting early Sunday morning in Rosedale injures two

Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in Rosedale early Sunday morning that injured two people.
Officers were called to the 4900 block of Hazelwood Ave. at 1:29 a.m. for a shooting, police said. An adult man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and a male child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.