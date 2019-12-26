Baltimore County police are investigating the stabbing death of a Parkville man after a dispute at his home with a family member escalated to the point of violence Christmas Day.
Police responded to a report of a disturbance just before 11 a.m. in the 7900 block of Tilmont Ave., according to a news release late Sunday night. There, they found 63-year-old William Daniel Barry suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. He was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Investigators believe that Barry and a female relative with whom he lived had an argument inside the home and that Barry punched the woman several times in her face, knocking her to the floor. After he walked away, she then grabbed a knife and stabbed him when he approached, police said, adding that they were the only two present in the home at the time.
Baltimore County police said the case will be reviewed by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether the woman will face any charges.