Man killed in Pikesville in what Baltimore County Police believe to be a targeted shooting

Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Pikesville on Tuesday night.
Police responded to the unit block of Caerleon Court at approximately 6:15 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about gunshots. According to the department, officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died, police said.
Police say they believe the victim, who has not been identified, was targeted. The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.
Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.