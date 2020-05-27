Man in Baltimore County dies from shooting weeks later, police say

A man was pronounced dead on Sunday after he was critically injured in a May 15 shooting, according to Baltimore County police.
On May 15 around 2 a.m., Keynon Bryant, 28, was found lying in a backyard of a home in the 6200 block of Radecke Ave. suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. Bryant was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on May 24, police said.
Baltimore County homicide detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers