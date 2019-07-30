Baltimore County man dies Sunday in motorcycle crash on I-695

Police say a 61-year-old Baltimore County man died at the scene Sunday night after he crashed his motorcycle into a pole on the inner loop of Interstate 695.
Maryland State Police wrote in a news release Monday that John H. Schell Jr. died after he lost control of his bike and crashed in the area of North Point Road and Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk.
Officers were called to the scene around 8:24 p.m., police wrote, and found that Schell had crashed his 1996 Harley-Davidson into a pole.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist, for unknown reasons, lost control, traveled up an embankment and subsequently collided with the pole,” police wrote.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information can call 410-780-2700.