Baltimore County correctional officer faces at least 15 years sex offenses involving children

A former Baltimore County correctional officer is facing at least 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty Monday morning to sex offenses involving children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.
Thomas Michael Mannion, Jr., 46, rented the basement apartment of a town home in Parkville where he lived alone and met up with at least one teenage child who he contacted through a dating app, according to his guilty plea.
He was arrested on May 6, 2019 after a neighbor told police they saw him in bed with a naked 13-year-old, according to court records. Authorities said Mannion started talking to the child months earlier on Grindr, a dating app targeted at members of the LGBTQ community.
Mannion was fired from the Baltimore County Department of Corrections after he was charged. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of making and sharing child pornography.
In April 2019, Mannion documented a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old at the child’s home. The two also met through Grindr.
Investigators recovered a trove of illicit materials stored on Mannion’s computer and phone.
In a plea agreement, Mannion said he met with several other minors who he found on the same dating even after the minors told him their age. Mannion discussed his sexual interest in children that he knew or had contact with while talking with users of the application.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher scheduled Mannion’s sentencing for June 16, 2020 at 10 a.m.