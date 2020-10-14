Baltimore County Police arrest two teenagers in fatal shooting of Reisterstown man

Baltimore County police on Wednesday announced that two teenagers, who they say killed a Reisterstown man in August, were arrested.
Marvin Louis Washington, 18, of Dundalk, and Xavier Damon Byrd Jr., 17, of Baltimore, were both arrested, police said.
Washington and Byrd were charged with first-degree murder, according to online court records, along with several other offenses including first-degree assault and use of a firearm as a felon. Both men are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status, police said. Byrd is awaiting his bail review hearing.
Gary Printice Melvin, 30, of the unit block of Brookebury Drive was found lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound two-and-a-half miles away from his home in the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road just after 5 a.m. in August, according to law enforcement. Melvin died after being transported to a hospital.
Police have said they believe the shooting was targeted but have not provided any more details.