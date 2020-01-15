A 41-year-old Baltimore County man was fatally shot inside his car during a drug deal in Northeast Washington D.C. over the weekend, according to police.
Washington D.C. Metro Police said they were called to the 700 block of 24th St. NE around 8 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. When officers arrived, police said they found Tavon Lamar Cox inside his car suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a police report, an officer worked to stop Cox’s bleeding before he was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. After undergoing at least one surgery, Cox, 41, died a day after the incident around 2 p.m., the report said.
The police report said Cox, who is from the 6700 block of Alter St. in Reisterstown, was “involved in a transaction” with two people through the driver’s side window. At one point, one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and shot Cox in the head, the report said. Police listed “drug dealing” as a factor for the homicide and recovered two Ruger SR9c pistols at the scene.
No arrests have been made, police said, and the D.C. medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.
