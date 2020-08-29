Baltimore County police investigating Lansdowne shooting that left man injured

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police’s violent crimes unit are investigating a shootingin Lansdowne that left a man injured Saturday early morning.
Officers responded to several calls of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. along the unit block of Babybird Court. Officers said they observed damage to vehicles in the area but did not find anyone who was injured. However, a man came into a local hospital around 3 a.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body, and told police he was shot on Babybird Court.
Investigators are encouraging those with possible information to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. In addition, those who contact via the non-governmental Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland may do so anonymously and could be eligible for up to $2,000 in rewards.