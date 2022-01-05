Baltimore man arrested in connection with attempted ATM burglary

A Baltimore man was arrested last week after police arrived to the scene of a burglary call in Owings Mills and found a vehicle in front of an ATM machine with chains around it, according to a police news release.
Kirk Parker Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property and two counts of fourth-degree burglary, court records show. He is being held without bond. No attorney for Parker was listed in online court records.
Baltimore County Police said in a news release officers responded to the 9300 block of Lakeside Blvd. in Owings Mills around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 29 when they saw the truck. Parker ran when he saw police, the release said, and he was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
The vehicle involved was a Ford truck registered to the City of Baltimore, police said. The city emblem and front license plate of the vehicle had been taped over. It had been reported stolen in Carroll County, according to police.
Parker is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 28.