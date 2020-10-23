Police charge man who they say sprayed women with a dizziness-inducing substance in Owings Mills stores

Baltimore County Police have charged a man with assault after they say he sprayed several women with a dizziness-inducing substance in three Owings Mills stores.
Police say that on Sept. 9, 38-year-old Terrence Leroy Devillasee of Randallstown approached a woman inside of an Owings Mills Giant grocery store, and told her there was a substance on her pant leg. Surveillance footage showed that Devillasee had sprayed the substance on the woman, police say.
When touched, the substance made the woman feel dizzy. Police say that Devillasee initially followed the woman after she exited the store, but left the area after she “made a scene.” The next day, a similar incident was reported at an Owings Mills Wegman’s supermarket.
Since the police department announced its investigation into the incidents on Sept. 24, two other victims have come forward, police said. One of those women was sprayed with the non-toxic substance in the same Owings Mills Giant on June 11, and the other was sprayed in an Owings Mills Walmart.
Devillasee is charged with three counts of second-degree assault. Devillasee did not have an attorney listed in court records.