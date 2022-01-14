Towson student killed in shooting was aspiring musician ‘Jigavelii’ who was close to graduation

When Dawan Brown first met Ikemefuna “Justin” Eguh, Eguh was going by the stage name “Jignasttyy.”
But the name didn’t fit, Brown recalled, so he worked with Eguh and his music manager to find a new name. They landed on Jigavelii — an homage to Jay-Z and Tupac Shakur.
Eguh was quiet like Jay-Z and mysterious like philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli, who Shakur modeled his stage name Makaveli after, said Brown, who signed Eguh to his New Jersey-based record label in 2018.
It fit, and Eguh — or “JiG” — was beginning to see successes in the music industry, racking up more than 19,000 followers on Instagram and hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. Brown said he’d had a conversation with the artist on Sunday about how to take his music to “the next level.”
But by Tuesday, Eguh was dead.
The 23-year-old Towson University student was shot and killed around 2 a.m. Jan. 11 in what’s being investigated as a homicide, police have said. He was found in the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue, near the Baltimore County Police Towson Precinct.
Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said Thursday detectives have not identified a suspect or determined a connection between Eguh and a perpetrator.
The Towson Precinct’s Community Action Team has been detailed in the area on different shifts to “prevent and deter crime” and the agency has reached out to local business and property owners with crime prevention trips and strategies, Stewart said.
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland has offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call county detectives at 410-307-2020.
“It’s a sad situation,” Brown said, recalling that Eguh was the first artist he’d signed to the label. “He was a respectful, quiet, well-spoken kid. … I wouldn’t see why nobody would want to do this to my boy.”
Towson University officials said Eguh was a senior enrolled as an exercise science major. He was originally from East Orange, New Jersey, the university said in a release, and went by “Justin” to friends.
University spokesman Matt Palmer declined to comment further on Thursday, saying Baltimore County Police were handling the investigation and questions surrounding it.
Lynn Hobson, who was hired by the record label to be Eguh’s publicist, said he was “right at the finish line,” close to completing his degree and with a music career that was “about to take off.”
Of the several hip hop artists she represented, Eguh was “by far” her favorite because he was so well-rounded, able to juggle school, the pandemic and a passion for music, Dobson said. When she found out he’d been killed, she was shocked.
“It really took me out,” Hobson said. “He had a plan and goals, and he was almost there.”
Brown and Hobson described Eguh as a quiet, respectful person with a strong work ethic around his school and his music, often traveling with both his laptop for classwork and his recording setup. He wrote his own music and was called a “beautiful writer.”
“He was just a light,” Dobson said. “His energy. He wouldn’t even need to speak. He would just crack that smile, that cute kid smile, and just light up the room.”
Another college student, Barry Ransom, 21, was killed in Towson in October. But Stewart said the Morgan State student’s death was an “isolated incident,” adding there was no reason to believe that incident and Eguh’s death are related.
Police have charged a man named Kevin Sharp in Ransom’s death, which they say in charging documents was a marijuana robbery gone wrong.
“Our officers have been working tirelessly day in and day out, in order to ensure the safety and security of all individuals in Baltimore County, and they will continue to do so,” Stewart said in an emailed statement. “Baltimore County remains a [safe] place for families and students alike.”