Baltimore County police charge man caught buying large amount of diesel fuel with felony credit card misuse

Baltimore County Police Wednesday identified the man charged of fraudulently misusing credit cards to fill “two large tanks” with diesel fuel — hours after Baltimore City’s Inner Harbor was paralyzed by a multi-agency investigation into suspicious van containing 80 gallons of the fuel in a separate incident.
Officials said they were investigating a “possible” connection between the two incidents.
Officers were investigating a report of a “suspicious vehicle” fueling at the Royal Farms Monday in the 10700 block of Pulaski Highway in White Marsh, police said. .
Tyrone Gerard Uyaha Strickland, 30, was arrested after police said he did not provide a driver’s license or registration card for the van he was driving. Police then discovered Strickland’s license was revoked in 2016. Online court records show Strickland was charged with five counts of felony credit card misuse related to the traffic stop.
The La Plata man was initially charged with driving on a revoked license and received other traffic citations. He is being held on a $5,000 bond pending a bail review hearing Wednesday, police said. No attorney was listed for Strickland in court records.
Police said when they searched the vehicle they discovered 68 Royal Farms gift cards, 15 receipts and one credit card. Some of the gift cards were “re-coded" and fraudulent police said. Investigators believe Strickland used the gift cards to purchase the fuel.
The van was carrying 660 gallons of fuel when it was stopped by officers, a Baltimore County Police spokeswoman said.