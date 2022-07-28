Baltimore County man convicted of animal cruelty; 26 dogs rescued

A Reisterstown man has been convicted of abusing animals after authorities found 26 dogs in poor condition at his residence. The dogs were ultimately saved, despite some being tortured and injured.

A jury on Wednesday convicted 47-year-old Corey Hannah of 17 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, animal abuse and animal neglect in the Baltimore County Circuit Court, according to a news release from Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger.

In May 2020, police served a search warrant at Hannah’s residence on Worthington Avenue in Reisterstown and found 26 dogs in poor condition, the release says.

Five of the dogs had injuries and serious untreated medical conditions. Four of the dogs had also been tortured, according to the release. The dogs were all impounded and have since been treated.

The animals’ successful rescue was due to a joint investigation by the Baltimore County Police and Animal Services from Baltimore County and City, Shellenberger said.

“Domestic animals are unquestionably among those which we have an obligation to protect from harm and mistreatment,” he said in the release. “Thankfully, in this case we have succeeded in doing so.”

Hannah stood trial before Judge Judith C. Ensor. His sentencing is Oct. 13. Hannah’s attorney, Bryan A. Mobley, could not be immediately reached for comment.