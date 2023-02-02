Independent Investigations Division will look into Baltimore County police shooting in White Marsh

A suspect’s car is seen crashed at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebenezer Road in White Marsh Tuesday. A man is in critical condition after Baltimore County Police fired into the vehicle he was in during an attempted arrest Tuesday morning outside the Royal Farms store. (Jerry Jackson)

The unit of the Attorney General’s Office tasked with scrutinizing police killings will investigate a Baltimore County Police shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General investigates deaths involving police or incidents where a civilian’s injuries are likely to result in death.

Police have not yet identified the man who was injured after a Baltimore County Police detective fired into his vehicle during an attempted arrest Tuesday morning outside a Royal Farms in White Marsh. A police spokesperson said Tuesday the man’s name would not be released until he was formally charged with a crime.

The Attorney General identified the officer who shot the man as Detective J. Trenary, a 16-year-veteran of the department. A county salary database lists an officer Jonathan Trenary with 16 years of service.

The police said Trenary is on administrative leave.

A Baltimore County Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to the question of whether the officer responsible for the shooting in White Marsh is the same J. Trenary involved in a shooting in Dundalk last year. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office referred the question to the Baltimore County Police, saying it was a personnel matter.

In that case, on April 14, four detectives from the Criminal Apprehension Support Team fired their weapons and a 19-year-old man was wounded. A grand jury found that the officers’ actions were justified, meaning they will not face criminal charges. The four officers were on administrative leave as of May 3.

In this week’s incident, at about 6:10 a.m.Tuesday, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Support Team were surveilling an SUV with two people inside in the 10700 block of Pulaski Highway, the Attorney General’s Office said in a press release Thursday.

Police attempted to use a vehicle to block the SUV and arrest the driver, who had multiple outstanding warrants, the release said. The detectives approached the car as the driver attempted to drive away, hitting an unmarked police vehicle. Then, Trenary fired his gun, hitting the driver in his upper body, the Attorney General said.

Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said Tuesday that the SUV, a Kia, continued traveling and crashed into a pickup truck. A person in the truck was not injured.

The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. Police also arrested a woman in the Kia, who has not been identified.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s policies forbid officers from firing from a moving vehicle, except “when the occupants of another moving vehicle are using or attempting to use deadly force against an officer and the safety of innocent persons would not be jeopardized.”

It was unclear Thursday whether Trenary fired from inside a vehicle.

Policies for the Baltimore Police Department and the Anne Arundel Police Department are similar, allowing police to fire at or from a moving vehicle only in situations when there is a deadly threat to an officer or another person.

Detectives within the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Support Team do not wear body-worn cameras and the police vehicles involved in Tuesday’s incident were not equipped with dashboard cameras, the attorney general said.

Baltimore County Police finished providing its uniformed, “public-facing” personnel with body cameras in 2017, the agency said, but as of August, hundreds of officers still lacked cameras.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dan Belson contributed to this article.