Man shot Monday in Randallstown shopping center, walks into hospital, police say

A male gunshot victim walked into an area hospital on Monday, Baltimore County Police, and it appears he was shot at or near the Liberty Plaza shopping center in Randallstown.
Police said Tuesday that the man’s injury occurred in the 8700 block of Liberty Road, where the Liberty Plaza shopping center is located, including a Walmart Supercenter, Marshalls, Subway and Little Caesars.
Police did not specify whether the shooting took place inside or outside a store, nor if it involved a patron or employee of the shopping center.
Trae Corbin, a spokesman for Baltimore County Police, said in a statement the department’s policy is to only provide the “block of” where an incident occurred, rather than a specific store.
The incident is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit, a police news release said, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.