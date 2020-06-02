Parkville shooting leaves man dead, Baltimore County Police say

A man is dead after a shooting in Parkville, Baltimore County Police said in a news release Monday night.
Officers responded to Stillmeadow Road near Dunfield Road at 6:30 p.m. Monday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. They began lifesaving procedures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting and that there is no further danger to the general public, police said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020.