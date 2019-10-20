The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found slumped outside a Landsdowne apartment complex Saturday morning.
Officer Jennifer Peach said that though the body suffered obvious trauma, an autopsy will have to determine if he was fatally shot, stabbed or killed in some other way.
The man was found at 10:07 a.m. outside an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Twin Circle Way by a passerby, she said. No driver’s license or other form of identification was found on the man’s body, she said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death.