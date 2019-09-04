Baltimore County police investigating fatal shooting in Dundalk

Baltimore County police say a man died Tuesday after he was shot in Dundalk.
The department wrote in a news release that police were initially dispatched to a hospital at 5:43 p.m. after receiving a report of a man being treated for gunshot wounds.
Police said the man was dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person and that he died while receiving treatment.
The man was shot in the 100 block of Center Street in Dundalk, police wrote, but the department is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.